Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

