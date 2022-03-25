Argus Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.