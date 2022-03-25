Argus Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

