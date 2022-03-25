Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $62,162.03

Arion (ARION) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $62,162.03 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.38 or 0.07102095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.21 or 1.00182560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045475 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,719,251 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

