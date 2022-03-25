Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.24.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. Arista Networks has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

