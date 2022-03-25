Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 211,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,345. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.