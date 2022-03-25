Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 6.2% Higher

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.99. 2,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

