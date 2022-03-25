Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 4.3%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. 23,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,118,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after buying an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,859,000 after buying an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arrival by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.