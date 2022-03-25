Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 4.3%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. 23,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,118,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
