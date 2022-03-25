Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $47.11 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

