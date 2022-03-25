Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

