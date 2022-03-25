Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Ashland Global posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $67,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

