ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 151,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

