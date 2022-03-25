ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

