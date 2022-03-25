ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.