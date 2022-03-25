Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.42).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.40) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

