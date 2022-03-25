Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

