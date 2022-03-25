Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

