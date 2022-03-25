Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

