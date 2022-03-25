ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.