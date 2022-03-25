Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

