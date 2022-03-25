AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

