Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 264.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

