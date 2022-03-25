Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $7.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

