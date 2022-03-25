Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $236.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

