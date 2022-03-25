Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.34. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

