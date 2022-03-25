Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 72,601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 365% compared to the typical volume of 15,613 call options.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 1,532,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

