Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 72,601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 365% compared to the typical volume of 15,613 call options.
Several research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.
Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 1,532,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.