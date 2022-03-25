Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.65

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $20.89. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 43,901 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

