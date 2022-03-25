AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:AN opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

