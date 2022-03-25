Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Update

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,783,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,828. Avalon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

