Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $96.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

