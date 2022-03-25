Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock worth $20,971,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

