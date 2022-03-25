Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.
Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.