Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

FGRO opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

