Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRND. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

