Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $807,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $130.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.34 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

