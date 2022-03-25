Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of AVID traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.37. 15,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,303. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

