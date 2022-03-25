Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.42). Approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.75.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.