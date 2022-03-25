Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.