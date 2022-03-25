Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Buy”

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AXFOF stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.
