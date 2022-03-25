Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Buy”

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXFOF stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.