AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

