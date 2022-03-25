B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

