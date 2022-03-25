B. Riley Increases Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BWMN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.