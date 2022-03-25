B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.15 Average PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.77. 2,782,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,334. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.