Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $327.44

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.44 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 341.90 ($4.50). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.47), with a volume of 1,362,747 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.13) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.63) to GBX 356 ($4.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.44.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

