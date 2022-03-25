BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.50.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 301,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $40.65.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

