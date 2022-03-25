Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.80 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

