Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €6.25 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

