Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €6.25 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

