Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank First by 5,710.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank First by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

