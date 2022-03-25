Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 511 ($6.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 509.50 ($6.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

