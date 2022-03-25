Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.21. The firm has a market cap of C$54.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

