Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.47 ($86.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.