Beacon Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $808,007.06 and approximately $26,467.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

